OPPO K1 launching in India on February 6: Here are all the specifications

Two days ago, we told you about OPPO launching a new smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint scanner. At that time, there was no word from OPPO on what smartphone it’s going to launch, and when. Well now, we finally know that it’s going to be the OPPO K1, and it will make its debut in India next week.

The OPPO K1 will be launched in India next week on February 6. This information comes through Flipkart. The OPPO K1 was first launched in China last year in October. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM.

The OPPO K1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and has 64 GB of storage onboard. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch display on the front with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

For photography, the OPPO K1 has 16 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back and a 25 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also has in-display fingerprint scanner which is one of its biggest highlights. The K1 comes packed with 3500 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

OPPO K1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Van Gogh Blue, Mocha Red

Van Gogh Blue, Mocha Red Battery: 3500 mAh

The OPPO K1 starts at around ₹17,000 in China so you can expect it to be priced similarly in India too.