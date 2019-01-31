This Realme smartphone may soon receive Android Pie update

Earlier last month, Realme said that it would roll out Android Pie update for Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 in Q1 or Q2 of 2019. Realme is yet to roll out Android Pie update for any of these smartphones, but, it now looks like the Realme 2 Pro will become the first Realme smartphone to get a pie of Android Pie.

Realme 2 Pro running Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android – has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. This indicates that the company will soon release Android Pie update for Realme 2 Pro. However, we don’t have any exact time frame for the roll out.

The Realme 2 Pro was launched in India last year in September with ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone picked up ColorOS 5.2 update earlier this month, but it didn’t upgrade the phone to Android Pie.

The Realme 2 Pro is a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is offered in three memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone sports dual cameras at the back and ships with a 3500 mAh battery. You can check out full specs of the Realme 2 Pro down below.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio Software: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB & 6 GB RAM), OR 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)

64 GB (with 4 GB & 6 GB RAM), OR 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP, Bokeh Mode, LED flash

Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP, Bokeh Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 3,500 mAh

Realme 2 Pro Price in India and Availability