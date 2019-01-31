Nokia

HMD launches a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India: Here are the specifications, price, and offer details

By Sagar Bakre
Earlier last month, HMD launched the Nokia X7 under the moniker of Nokia 8.1 in India. And, more than two weeks ago, we came across a report which stated that HMD would soon launch a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India. Well, that report has turned out to be true as HMD has indeed launched a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India.

nokia-x7-1

The new variant of Nokia 8.1 launched in India today comes with more RAM and storage. The variant that was launched in India last month came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. But, the new variant launched today comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Apart from this difference in RAM and storage, everything else remains the same (except the price, of course).

For those who need a refresher, the Nokia 8.1 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. Also, it’s an Android One smartphone, so it runs a stock version of Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch Full-HD+ notched display that also has HDR10 support. The smartphone is kept on by a 3500 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 rocks 12 MP and 13 MP cameras at the back with ZEISS optics, and there’s a 20 MP single camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Adreno 616
  • Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)
  • Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel
  • Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Nokia 8.1 Price in India and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant:  ₹26,999
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant:  ₹29,999
  • Availability: Available for purchase through Amazon India, Nokia India’s official website, as well as retail stores across the country. 6 GB RAM variant to be available from February 6

Nokia 8.1 Offers

  • Up to 1 Terabyte 4G data from Airtel on prepaid plans starting from ₹199.
  • Airtel postpaid customers get 120 GB additional data along with three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription.
  • 10% discount for customers purchasing the Nokia 8.1 from offline stores on EMI using HDFC Bank credit cards