HMD launches a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India: Here are the specifications, price, and offer details

Earlier last month, HMD launched the Nokia X7 under the moniker of Nokia 8.1 in India. And, more than two weeks ago, we came across a report which stated that HMD would soon launch a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India. Well, that report has turned out to be true as HMD has indeed launched a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India.

The new variant of Nokia 8.1 launched in India today comes with more RAM and storage. The variant that was launched in India last month came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. But, the new variant launched today comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Apart from this difference in RAM and storage, everything else remains the same (except the price, of course).

For those who need a refresher, the Nokia 8.1 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. Also, it’s an Android One smartphone, so it runs a stock version of Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch Full-HD+ notched display that also has HDR10 support. The smartphone is kept on by a 3500 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 rocks 12 MP and 13 MP cameras at the back with ZEISS optics, and there’s a 20 MP single camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

GPU: Adreno 616

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)

Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel

Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Nokia 8.1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹26,999

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹29,999

Availability: Available for purchase through Amazon India, Nokia India's official website, as well as retail stores across the country. 6 GB RAM variant to be available from February 6

