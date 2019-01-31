LG reportedly launching V50 ThinQ with 5G support at MWC 2019 next month

South Korean tech giant LG has scheduled its MWC 2019 event next month on February 24 where it’s expected to launch the LG G8 ThinQ. But, if a new report coming out of South Korea is to be believed, we will also see LG unveil the V50 ThinQ at this February 24 event.

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, LG will unveil the V50 ThinQ on February 24 as a successor to the LG V40 ThinQ that was launched last year. Needless to say, the V50 ThinQ will be a flagship smartphone, but there’s more to it. ETNews claim that the V50 ThinQ will come with 5G support, making it the first 5G smartphone coming from LG’s stables.

The report further claims that the smartphone will feature a 6-inch display and have Snapdragon 855 SoC under-the-hood. It will also pack a large 4000 mAh battery to keep the entire package up and running. In addition to that, the V50 ThinQ will also feature vapor chamber liquid cooling to keep it cool even at full throttle.

The V50 ThinQ will also feature new UI that will let users control apps and music playback by waving their hands left, right, up and down. This is something that LG already teased (check video above) when announcing its MWC event.

The LG V50 ThinQ is reportedly priced around 1.3-1.5 Million South Korean Won (around ₹83,095- ₹95,880) and will be sold through Sprint in the US.

Not a lot is known about the LG V50 ThinQ right now, but we will definitely know more about it as we inch closer to LG’s MWC event.