OnePlus 6/6T users facing audio issues with third-party apps

The OnePlus 6 and 6T that were launched last year are easily two of the best Android smartphones in the market right now. Powerful, super fast hardware and a clutter-free software experience make the power users drool over them. However, these smartphones aren’t devoid of issues that hamper user experience. Users of both the OnePlus 6 and 6T recently complained about battery optimizations, and now, they are complaining about an audio issue they are facing with third-party apps.

Several users on Reddit and OnePlus’ own official forums have reported about an audio issue on their OnePlus 6 and 6T. Users report that the audio quality for calls on third-party apps isn’t up to the mark. To be more specific, users are facing audio issues with WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook Messenger.

Some users carried out experiments and found that usage of the wrong microphone is the culprit here for messed up audio. Instead of using the primary microphone located at the bottom of the phone, the secondary microphone located at the top is used. As a result, the audio sounds tinny, distorted, and distant.

Having said that, the OnePlus 6 and 6T aren’t the only OnePlus smartphones that are marred with this issue. Users of older phones like OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3 have also reported a similar experience. This indicates that we are not looking at a hardware issue, but a software issue which can be fixed with future updates. It now remains to be seen how soon OnePlus fixes this problem.

Are you a OnePlus 6/6T user? Have you faced this issue on your phone?

Source 1, 2 | Via