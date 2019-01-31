Samsung Galaxy M10 Hands-on [Images]

Alongside Galaxy M20, Samsung also launched a toned-down variant in its Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M10 is an entry-level budget smartphone priced at ₹7,990. The Galaxy M series has two new smartphones and they both feature a new screen design called Infinity-V display. Here’s our hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy M10.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Infinity-V TFT display, HD+ resolution (1480 x 720 pixels | 270 ppi pixel density), Dragontrail Glass

The main highlight of the Galaxy M10 is its new notched design, Samsung calls it Infinity-V display that has a waterdrop-like on the top that offers full-screen experience. The screen is sized at 6.2-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels covered with a scratch resistant Dragontrail Glass on top.

As for its design, you won’t find a metallic or glass design, since it’s a budget smartphone, the build is all plastic. No, you don’t get a fingerprint scanner onboard, the Galaxy M10 lacks a fingerprint scanner while the Galaxy M20 has it.

Speaking of its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M10 equips an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC which is equivalent to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. The Samsung Galaxy M20 uses a better CPU Exynos 7904 with more RAM and storage options.

The Galaxy M10 comes in two variants, one is 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and other is the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a dedicated slot with up to 512 GB.

On the camera side, the Galaxy M10 features dual cameras onboard, 13 MP + 5 MP similar to the Galaxy M20. The 5 MP is actually a wide angle camera while the front side has a 5 MP camera for selfie needs. The camera supports Live Focus, Stickers, Beauty, Pro, Panorama and other camera features offered Samsung.

It packs a 3,400 mAh battery and ships with a charger rated 5V and 1A. On the software side, the Galaxy M10 runs Android 8.1 Oreo layered with Samsung Experience 9.5 interface.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 sports a triple slot tray on the left side just like the Galaxy M20. You can put two 4G SIM cards and a microSD card separately. The right side offers power and volume keys, the bottom has micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a microphone. Another microphone is at the top for noise cancellation. The loudspeaker is at the backside of the phone.