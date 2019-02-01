Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ press renders leak online with triple rear cameras ahead of February 20 launch

Last week, live images of the prototypes of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ leaked online which left very little for us to imagine about these 2019 Samsung flagships. But, if your hunger to know more about these Samsung smartphones isn’t satiated yet, we have some official-looking press renders of both these smartphones to share with you.

These press renders of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are leaked by German blog WinFuture, and they show both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ side-by-side which gives us an idea of how both these smartphones compare to each other in terms of size.

These renders show pretty narrow bezels on both the Galaxy S10 and S10+, but the chin, as expected, is relatively larger. The displays on both these smartphones come with a cut-out for the camera(s) in the top-right corner. The Galaxy S10 has a single selfie camera on the front, but the Galaxy S10+ has two of them.

The back sides of both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ look the same. Both of them have a triple-camera setup placed in the center horizontally. To the right side of these cameras is the LED flash and a heart-rate monitor, and they are both placed inside the camera island. There’s no fingerprint scanner here because both of these smartphones are reportedly coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The renders further reveal that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will have their power button on the right side, and the volume rocker and Bixby button on the left. These smartphones will also come in at least three colors, but we don’t know what Samsung will call them.

These renders are in line with what we have seen before, so it’s unlikely we will see something different at the time of launch on February 20. Having said that, we are still more than two weeks away from the launch of Galaxy S10 series smartphones, so expect to know more about them until they are officially unveiled.

Source