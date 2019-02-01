Vivo V15 Pro image leaked online reveals triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera on the phone

Earlier this week, we told you about Vivo launching a new smartphone in India on February 20 with a pop-up selfie camera. Vivo hasn’t revealed what smartphone it’s going to launch on February 20, but reports have so far pointed towards the V15 Pro; image of which has now leaked online showing us what it looks like.

A promotional image (attached above) of the Vivo V15 Pro has leaked online which gives us a very good look at the smartphone. The smartphone has a notch-less design with tiny bezels around the top, left, and right side of the display.

The V15 Pro also has rounded corners with the back having curves along the edges. The back of the smartphone is home to triple cameras stacked vertically in the left corner. The image further reveals that the V15 Pro has a 32 MP selfie camera which pops up from the top, and, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner in tow.

Vivo is reported to start accepting pre-orders for V15 Pro from February 15. While exact price of the V15 Pro is currently unknown, Vivo is said to have priced it under ₹25,000.

We should know more about the Vivo V15 Pro in the coming days before it goes official on February 20.

