Xiaomi launches Redmi Go, its first Android Go smartphone: Here are the specifications, pricing, and availability details

Earlier this week, Xiaomi confirmed the existence of its first Android Go-powered smartphone — the Redmi Go. And now, the company has finally launched the Redmi Go while also revealing its specifications, pricing, and availability details.

Being an Android Go smartphone, the Redmi Go boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) which is a lightweight version of Android developed specially for entry-level smartphones with weak hardware like 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. This version of Android also comes with specially developed apps like Google Go, Maps Go, YouTube Go, and more. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

The Redmi Go is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone has 8 GB of internal storage, but don’t worry, as it also has a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 128 GB.

The Redmi Go sports a 5-inch 16:9 HD display, below which are the capacitive navigation keys which we don’t think will light up when pressed. The smartphone has an 8 MP snapper at the back for regular photos, and a 5 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a 3000 mAh battery which Xiaomi says can offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

Commenting on the launch of Redmi Go, Steven Shi, Head of Southeast Asia, Xiaomi Global, said, “Xiaomi has received such a warm welcome in the Philippines since its re-entry last year, and we are really grateful to all Mi fans for their support. With Redmi Go making its global debut here, we hope that even more users here will be able to enjoy an amazing smartphone experience at an amazing price. This is part of our commitment to make innovation available to everyone.”

Xiaomi Redmi Go Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

GPU: Adreno 308

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display

Front Camera: 5 MP

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Go Price and Availability