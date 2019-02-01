HMD to launch new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus and 6.1 Plus in India with more RAM and storage: Report
HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones in India last year in August. The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage configuration in India whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus is offered in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration. Well, according to a new report, HMD will launch new variants of both these smartphones in India with more RAM and storage.
According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD will soon launch one new variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus and two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The new variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus will come with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be offered in 4 and 6 GB RAM variants – both of which will have 64 GB of storage onboard.
As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 5.1 Plus 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is expected to cost ₹12,499, whereas the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is expected to cost ₹13,999. On the other hand, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be priced at ₹17,499.
We are listing specifications of both the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus down below for those who need a refresher.
Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP3
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features
- Colors: Gloss Black, Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue
- Battery: 3060 mAh with 10W Charging
Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India and Availability
Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications
- Display: 5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Software: Android 9.0 Pie
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 508
- Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4
- Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4), dual-tone LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0
- Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot
- Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio
- Other: Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio
- Colors: Black, Blue, White
- Battery: 3060 mAh