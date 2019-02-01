HMD to launch new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus and 6.1 Plus in India with more RAM and storage: Report

HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones in India last year in August. The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage configuration in India whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus is offered in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration. Well, according to a new report, HMD will launch new variants of both these smartphones in India with more RAM and storage.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD will soon launch one new variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus and two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The new variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus will come with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be offered in 4 and 6 GB RAM variants – both of which will have 64 GB of storage onboard.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 5.1 Plus 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is expected to cost ₹12,499, whereas the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is expected to cost ₹13,999. On the other hand, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be priced at ₹17,499.

We are listing specifications of both the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus down below for those who need a refresher.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

Gloss Black, Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue Battery: 3060 mAh with 10W Charging

Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India and Availability

₹10,599 Availability: Available on Nokia.com and Flipkart

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 9.0 Pie

Black, Blue, White Battery: 3060 mAh

Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India and Availability