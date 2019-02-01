Huawei Nova Lite 3 launched with 6.21-inch notched display, Kirin 710 SoC, and dual cameras

Chinese technology brand Huawei launched the Huawei P Smart 2019 smartphone in late December last year in the UK. Well now, the smartphone has been launched under the moniker of Huawei Nova Lite 3 in Japan.

The Huawei Nova Lite 3 is a mid-range smartphone coming with Kirin 710 SoC under-the-hood. The chipset is mated to 3 GB RAM, with the smartphone booting up to EMUI 9.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the front, the Huawei Nova Lite 3 has a 6.21-inch Full-HD+ display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The notch houses the 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moving on to the back of the smartphone, you see 3D curves with dual cameras sitting in the left corner. This dual-camera setup consists of one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The cameras also come with some AI-based features like AI Scene Recognition and AI Selfie.

The Huawei Nova Lite 3 has 32 GB of onboard space as opposed to 64 GB on Huawei P Smart 2019. It has 3400 mAh battery underneath which fuels the entire package.

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Coral Red, Midnight Black, Aurora Blue

Coral Red, Midnight Black, Aurora Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Price and Availability

Price: JP¥26,880 (around $246/₹17,600)

JP¥26,880 (around $246/₹17,600) Availability: Available in Japan. No word on availability in other markets

