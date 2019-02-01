OPPO A7 gets a price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

OPPO launched the OPPO A7 smartphone in India last year in November with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Then earlier last month, OPPO launched a new variant of the A7 in India with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Well, this new variant of A7 has received a price cut in the country.

The 4 GB RAM variant of the OPPO A7 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹16,990, whereas the 3 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹14,990. Well, OPPO has slashed the price of the 3 GB RAM variant in India, and it’s now available for ₹13,990. The price cut is effective on Flipkart.

The 4 GB RAM variant is sold at the launch price of ₹16,990.

Having said that, the OPPO A7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC and runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display which is kept on by a large 4230 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the A7 rocks a dual-camera setup at the back which includes one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. On the front, you get a 16 MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

OPPO A7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 In-cell display with 2.5D curved glass and 450 nits brightness

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 In-cell display with 2.5D curved glass and 450 nits brightness Rear Camera: 13 MP (5P lens, f2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (3P lens, f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty and LED flash

13 MP (5P lens, f2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (3P lens, f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, HDR and AR Stickers

16 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, HDR and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue

Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue Battery: 4230 mAh

OPPO A7 Price in India and Availability