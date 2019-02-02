Vivo V15 Pro specs leak online, Snapdragon 675 and 48 MP rear camera in tow

Vivo has scheduled an event on February 20 in India where it’s expected to launch Vivo V15 Pro. Yesterday, we got our first clear look at the Vivo V15 Pro, and now, its specifications have also leaked online giving us an idea of what to expect from the phone.

The specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro have been leaked by 91Mobiles who claim to have received the information from a company employee. According to the information they have received, the Vivo V15 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB RAM.

The smartphone will feature a Super AMOLED display, but its size and resolution are unknown. Similarly, the version of Android that will run on the V15 Pro is also unknown, but we do know that it will have 128 GB of internal storage.

We already know that the V15 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the back, but we now that it will be a combination of one 48 MP, one 8 MP, and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32 MP camera that will pop-up from the top of the phone.

The V15 Pro will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, but we have no information about the battery it will come packed with.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Display: Super AMOLED

Super AMOLED Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

The Vivo V15 Pro is said to be priced under ₹25,000. The remaining specifications are expected to leak in the next few days.