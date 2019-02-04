Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to come with pop-up selfie camera

Last year, we saw almost all the smartphone manufacturers launch smartphones with a notch. But, Samsung was one of those manufacturers who stayed away from this design trend. However, Samsung did launch the Galaxy A8s in December that came with a hole in the display for selfie camera. And last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy M10 and M20 in India which both come with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Samsung is expected to continue this trend for the rest of the year, but, if the latest report is to be believed, then we will see Samsung following the footsteps of Vivo.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo NEX last year with pop-up selfie camera and became the first company to launch a smartphone with this design. Well, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A90 is also rumored to come with a selfie camera that will pop-up from the top of the phone.

This information comes from industry tipster Ice universe who’s generally reliable with the information. According to Ice universe, the Galaxy A90 will come with a pop-up selfie camera making it the first Samsung smartphone to have this design. Ice universe further reveals that the Galaxy A90 will be devoid of display notches and holes which is very obvious when a smartphone has a selfie camera that pops up from the top.

If the Galaxy A90 indeed comes with a pop-up selfie camera, then we can expect this feature to eventually come to Samsung’s flagships as well as Samsung has already said that it will introduce new features on its mid-rangers first and then bring them to its flagships. Last year’s Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) are perfect examples of that.

More details about the Galaxy A90 should surface soon.

