Samsung Galaxy S9+ just got cheaper in India

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S10 series smartphones this month on 20th at an event in San Francisco. And, we expect these smartphones to reach Indian shores within a week or two from the launch. Well, just ahead of the Galaxy S10 launch, Samsung has slashed the price of its 2018 flagship in India – the Galaxy S9+.

The Galaxy S9+ was launched in India last year in March. It comes in three storage options – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The 64 GB storage variant was launched with a price tag of ₹64,900 in India, whereas the 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants were launched at ₹68,900 and ₹72,900 respectively.

Well, with the price cut in effect, the 64 GB variant now costs ₹57,900, 128 GB variant costs ₹61,900, and the 256 GB variant costs ₹65,900. The Galaxy S9+ is available for purchase at reduced prices through Samsung India’s website as well as offline retail stores across the country.

The Galaxy S9+ was launched with Android Oreo, and last month, it received the Android Pie update in India with One UI. We are listing specifications of the Galaxy S9+ down below for those who are interested in buying it.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9810 SoC

Exynos 9810 SoC RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.2-inch Quad-HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6.2-inch Quad-HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel camera with variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with Optical Image Stabilization, Super Slow-Mo, AR Emoji and LED flash

12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel camera with variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with Optical Image Stabilization, Super Slow-Mo, AR Emoji and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

8 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Dual Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Recognition, Intelligent Scan, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, Bixby, Real-time Translation Heart Rate Monitoring, Knox 3.1

Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Recognition, Intelligent Scan, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, Bixby, Real-time Translation Heart Rate Monitoring, Knox 3.1 Colors: Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple

Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple Battery: 3500 mAh with Fast Wired Charging compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, also supports Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Price in India and Availability

Price of 64 GB storage variant: ₹57,900

₹57,900 Price of 128 GB storage variant: ₹61,900

₹61,900 Price of 256 GB storage variant: ₹65,900

₹65,900 Availability: Available on Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, as well as offline stores across the country

Check out our Samsung Galaxy S9+ review if you are planning to buy it.