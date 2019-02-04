Vivo V15 Pro leaked live image shows off triple rear cameras and gradient design

Last weekend, press renders of the Vivo V15 Pro leaked online showing us what the smartphone would look like. Well now, we are treated to a live image of the V15 Pro which corroborates the leaked renders.

Live image (attached above) of the V15 Pro has been leaked by the folks over at 91Mobiles. This image shows off the triple-camera setup placed vertically in the left corner. The image also reveals that these cameras will come with AI-based features.

Furthermore, the image also shows off the V15 Pro in red-black gradient with a checkered finish. Well, this confirms that the V15 Pro will come in at least two colors — red-black and blue. Apart from this, the live image doesn’t reveal anything new about the V15 Pro.

The V15 Pro is expected to launch in India on February 20. It will come with a selfie camera that will pop-up from the top, and will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner in tow. Leaked specifications of the V15 Pro suggest that it will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC which will be laced with 6 GB RAM.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Display: Super AMOLED

Super AMOLED Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

We are still more than two weeks away from the expected launch of V15 Pro, so expect to know everything there is to know about this smartphone in the coming days.