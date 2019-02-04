Live image of alleged Xiaomi Mi 9 surfaces revealing triple cameras on the back

Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 flagship smartphone last year in May, and while there’s no word from the company on when it will launch the Mi 9, live image of what’s allegedly the Mi 9 has surfaced online.

Xiaomi’s product manager Wang Teng Thomas recently shared an image (attached above) on Chinese social network Weibo showing off the back side of a smartphone. This smartphone is allegedly the Mi 9. The image reveals that the smartphone has a shiny back and has triple cameras placed vertically in the top-left corner. Below the triple-camera setup is the LED flash.

The Mi 8 launched last year has a fingerprint scanner on the back, but the Mi 9 doesn’t have one which means it will likely come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mi 8 is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, but we can expect the Mi 9 to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC. We can also expect the Mi 9 to come with a waterdrop-shaped notch as opposed to the iPhone X-like notch the Mi 8 has.

Details about the Mi 9 are scarce right now, but we should hear more about this smartphone soon if Xiaomi plans to launch it in the coming weeks.

Source | Via