Xiaomi may finally launch the China-exclusive Mi 8 Explorer Edition in other markets

By Sagar Bakre
Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 8 smartphone in China last year in May. But alongside the Mi 8, Xiaomi also launched the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is currently only available in China, but that may change soon.

xiaomi-mi-8-explorer-edition-in-display-fingerprint-scanner

XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager has spotted an unreleased Xiaomi device that carries code-name “ursa_global” and marketing name “小米手机8透明探索版 国际版” which translates to “MI8ExplorerGlobal” in English. This hints at Xiaomi preparing to launch the Mi 8 Explorer Edition outside of China. However, it’s currently unclear what markets the Mi 8 Explorer Edition will be launched in, and if there will be any differences between the global variant and the Chinese variant.

For those unaware, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch notched display and has 128 GB of storage onboard. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and 3D Face Unlock in tow. Both these features are missing from the regular Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 630
  • Operating System: MIUI 10
  • Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size)  + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size) Dual Pixel Auto-focus with 4-axis OIS, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 µm pixel size, AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock
  • Colors: Black, White, Blue, Rose Gold
  • Battery: 3400 mAh

There’s no word from Xiaomi yet regarding the launch of Mi 8 Explorer Edition outside China.

