Xiaomi may finally launch the China-exclusive Mi 8 Explorer Edition in other markets

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 8 smartphone in China last year in May. But alongside the Mi 8, Xiaomi also launched the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is currently only available in China, but that may change soon.

XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager has spotted an unreleased Xiaomi device that carries code-name “ursa_global” and marketing name “小米手机8透明探索版 国际版” which translates to “MI8ExplorerGlobal” in English. This hints at Xiaomi preparing to launch the Mi 8 Explorer Edition outside of China. However, it’s currently unclear what markets the Mi 8 Explorer Edition will be launched in, and if there will be any differences between the global variant and the Chinese variant.

For those unaware, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch notched display and has 128 GB of storage onboard. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and 3D Face Unlock in tow. Both these features are missing from the regular Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 10

MIUI 10 Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size) Dual Pixel Auto-focus with 4-axis OIS, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size) Dual Pixel Auto-focus with 4-axis OIS, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 µm pixel size, AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 µm pixel size, AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock Colors: Black, White, Blue, Rose Gold

Black, White, Blue, Rose Gold Battery: 3400 mAh

There’s no word from Xiaomi yet regarding the launch of Mi 8 Explorer Edition outside China.

Source