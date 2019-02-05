Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 go on sale in India: Here are the pricing and offer details
Samsung launched the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in India last week. Both of these are budget smartphones, and starting today, they are available for purchase in the country.
The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 both go on sale in India today at 12 pm. You can purchase these phones either from Amazon India or from Samsung India’s official website. The Galaxy M10 starts at ₹7990 whereas the Galaxy M20 starts at ₹10,990.
The Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 SoC which is coupled with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It has 13 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The smartphone packs a 3400 mAh battery under-the-hood that keeps the lights on.
The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, comes with slightly better specifications. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC that’s mated to 3 or 4 GB RAM. It features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-V display that’s kept on by a massive 5000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M20 has dual cameras at the back, and the setup is the same as M10, but, the front camera is upgraded to 8 MP.
Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications
- CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2/3 GB LPDDR3
- Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 270 ppi pixel density and Dragontrail Glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, ultra-wide angle) with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock, Widevine L1 certification
- Colors: Charcoal Black, Ocean Blue
- Battery: 3400 mAh
Samsung Galaxy M10 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹7990
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8990
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India and Samsung India’s website
Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X
- Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 409 ppi pixel density and Dragontrail Glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, ultra-wide angle) with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Widevine L1 certification, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound
- Colors: Charcoal Black, Ocean Blue
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,990
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,990
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India and Samsung India’s website
Offers
- 4 GB data per day from Reliance Jio on a recharge of ₹198/299
- No-cost EMI up to six months