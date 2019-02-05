Instagram testing ‘Main Account’ feature to let users log in to multiple accounts at once easily

Last year in December, we reported about Instagram testing ‘Creator Accounts‘ for influencers and celebs which would help them gain a better insight into their posts and followers. Well now, Instagram is found testing a feature called “Main Account” that would make it easier for users to log in to multiple accounts at once.

According to a report by TechCrunch, this “Main Account” feature would let you link all your Instagram accounts to one primary account and log in to them with the username/password of the primary account. This would eliminate the need to remember the login credentials of all your Instagram accounts as you would only have to remember the username/password of your primary account.

Once you have linked all your Instagram accounts to one primary account, logging in to the primary account would instantly log you into the linked accounts as well. This is very much useful for those who manage multiple Instagram accounts like a private account, a public account, and their company’s business account.

That said, this also increases the risk of data theft as anyone who has the password to your main account would also have access to other accounts linked to it.

This “Main Account” feature was found in the source code of Instagram for Android’s alpha app. Instagram didn’t comment on this feature, so we don’t know when it will be rolled out to all the users around the globe.