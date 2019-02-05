OnePlus announces competition to design next OxygenOS feature, here’s what the winner gets

OnePlus has a pretty good reputation when it comes to connecting with its community and listening to what its users want. Well, OnePlus has once again proved that it listens to its community by announcing a competition that gives you the opportunity to design the next OxygenOS feature.

OnePlus has announced the Product Manager Challenge as a part of which you can send in your ideas to OnePlus about the next OxygenOS feature. However, you don’t just talk about this new feature by posting a comment on OnePlus’ official forums. You have to go through a simplified version of the process that’s used by OnePlus’ product managers every day to pitch new features.

If you have a feature in mind that you think is worthy of being the next OxygenOS feature, you can participate in this contest by submitting a PRD (product requirements document) here before February 22. This PRD should include answers to the following questions:

Who are the users?

What is the proposed function?

What is the user value?

If there are existing comparable functions in the smartphone industry, how is your proposed feature superior?

In addition to that, you are also required to explain the logic behind this new feature and how you want it to be implemented. Besides, you also have to include sketches and prototype design (see images below) to explain the flow from screen to screen.

Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it Prev 1 of 2 Next

What does the winner get?

OnePlus will announce the winning feature by mid-March and its software team will start working on it immediately. Once the feature is ready, the winner will get a new OnePlus device (might be the OnePlus 7) as well as a trip to the nearest OnePlus launch event where this new feature will be launched.

Click here to know more about this contest.