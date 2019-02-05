These three Xiaomi smartphones get limited-time price cut in India

Last month, Xiaomi dropped the prices of five of its smartphones in India which include the Mi A2, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Y2, the Redmi 6 Pro, and the Redmi 6. Well now, Xiaomi has once again announced a price cut for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro in India in addition to the Redmi 6A.

The Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and the Redmi 6 Pro were all launched in India last year in September. And, all three of these smartphones are offered in two memory configurations. The Redmi 6 is offered in 32 and 64 GB storage configurations whereas the Redmi 6A is offered in 16 GB and 32 GB storage configurations. The Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, is offered in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configurations.

Xiaomi has announced a price cut for both the variants of the Redmi 6 Pro. The 32 GB storage variant has its price dropped to ₹8999 whereas the 64 GB variant has its price dropped to ₹10,999. The price of 32 GB storage variant of Redmi 6A is dropped to ₹6499, whereas the price of 64 GB storage variant of Redmi 6 is dropped to ₹8499.

These smartphones will be available at reduced prices across Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. However, do note that this is a limited-time price cut, and you will able to buy these smartphones at reduced prices only from February 6 to February 8, 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

3 GB Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor

2 GB Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

Are you buying any of these smartphones?