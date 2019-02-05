Google’s Android security patch for February now available for Pixel devices

It’s a new month, and it’s time for Google to release the Android security patch for February for Pixel devices.

Like every month, Google has released the monthly security patch for its Pixel devices which include the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and the Pixel C. Nexus 5X and 6P don’t get the latest security patch as the software support for both these Nexus smartphones was dropped in December last year.

As always, Google has released two different security patches – one is dated February 1, 2019, whereas the other is dated February 5, 2019. The February 1 patch contains partial security string and is ideal for Google’s OEM partners, whereas the patch that’s dated February 5 contains full security string and is rolled out for Pixel devices.

Since last year, Google included functional patches in the security updates rolled out to Pixel devices, but surprisingly, this month’s security update doesn’t include any functional patch.

The February patch for the aforementioned Pixel devices is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units in a week or two. However, if you take your device’s security seriously and couldn’t wait for the patch to reach your device, you have the option of installing the latest patch on your device by manually flashing the Factory Image or OTA File to it from the links given below.

For more details about the February security patch, you can click here and here.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files