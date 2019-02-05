Coolpad launches Cool 3 in India, the cheapest smartphone running Android 9.0 Pie
Last year in December, Coolpad launched three new smartphones in India – the Mega 5M, the Mega 5C, and the Mega 5. All three of these are sub-₹10,000 smartphones. Well now, Coolpad has launched one more smartphone in this price range in India – the Coolpad Cool 3.
The Coolpad Cool 3 is priced at ₹5999 and runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. This makes it the cheapest smartphone running the latest version of Android. The Cool 3 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. This display helps the Cool 3 achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.
Under the hood, the Coolpad Cool 3 comes with an unknown Unisoc octa-core processor running the show which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also has a dual-camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 8 MP camera and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.
The Coolpad Cool 3 also comes with a fingerprint scanner and has a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.
Coolpad Cool 3 Specifications
- CPU: 1.3 GHz Unisoc octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 5.71-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels)
- Rear Camera: 8 MP + 0.3 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Midnight Blue, Teal Green, Ocean Indigo, Ruby Black
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Coolpad Cool 3 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹5999
- Availability: To be sold through online and offline stores. The exact date of availability unknown