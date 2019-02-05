Coolpad launches Cool 3 in India, the cheapest smartphone running Android 9.0 Pie

Last year in December, Coolpad launched three new smartphones in India – the Mega 5M, the Mega 5C, and the Mega 5. All three of these are sub-₹10,000 smartphones. Well now, Coolpad has launched one more smartphone in this price range in India – the Coolpad Cool 3.

The Coolpad Cool 3 is priced at ₹5999 and runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. This makes it the cheapest smartphone running the latest version of Android. The Cool 3 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. This display helps the Cool 3 achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Under the hood, the Coolpad Cool 3 comes with an unknown Unisoc octa-core processor running the show which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also has a dual-camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 8 MP camera and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Coolpad Cool 3 also comes with a fingerprint scanner and has a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Coolpad Cool 3 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Unisoc octa-core processor

1.3 GHz Unisoc octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.71-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels)

5.71-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Rear Camera: 8 MP + 0.3 MP with LED flash

8 MP + 0.3 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Midnight Blue, Teal Green, Ocean Indigo, Ruby Black

Midnight Blue, Teal Green, Ocean Indigo, Ruby Black Battery: 3000 mAh

Coolpad Cool 3 Price in India and Availability