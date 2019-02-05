Coolpad

Coolpad launches Cool 3 in India, the cheapest smartphone running Android 9.0 Pie

By Sagar Bakre
0

Last year in December, Coolpad launched three new smartphones in India – the Mega 5M, the Mega 5C, and the Mega 5. All three of these are sub-₹10,000 smartphones. Well now, Coolpad has launched one more smartphone in this price range in India – the Coolpad Cool 3.

coolpad-cool-3-official-1

The Coolpad Cool 3 is priced at ₹5999 and runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. This makes it the cheapest smartphone running the latest version of Android. The Cool 3 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. This display helps the Cool 3 achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Under the hood, the Coolpad Cool 3 comes with an unknown Unisoc octa-core processor running the show which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also has a dual-camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 8 MP camera and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Coolpad Cool 3 also comes with a fingerprint scanner and has a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Coolpad Cool 3 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.3 GHz Unisoc octa-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 5.71-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels)
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP + 0.3 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
  • Colors: Midnight Blue, Teal Green, Ocean Indigo, Ruby Black
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Coolpad Cool 3 Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹5999
  • Availability: To be sold through online and offline stores. The exact date of availability unknown