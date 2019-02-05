HMD launches two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India

Last weekend, we came across a report which stated that HMD was planning to launch two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India with more RAM and internal storage. Well, that report has now turned out to be true as HMD has indeed launched two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India with more RAM and storage.

HMD launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India last year in August with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. And, the two new variants that have been launched in India today come with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

Apart from these differences in RAM and internal storage, everything else remains the same across the variants launched today and the one that was launched last year. Also, with the launch of 4 and 6 GB RAM variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India, HMD has dropped the price of Nokia 5.1 Plus 3 GB RAM variant to ₹9999 on Flipkart and ₹10,599 on Nokia India’s website.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

1.8 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Gloss Black, Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue

Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India and Availability