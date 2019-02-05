Vivo V15 Pro passes through Geekbench confirming key specifications

Vivo has scheduled an event in India on February 20 where it’s expected to launch the V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Thanks to previous leaks, we know what kind of hardware to expect on this new Vivo smartphone. But, we now have confirmation on some of those specifications as the V15 Pro has made an appearance on Geekbench revealing its key specs.

The Vivo V15 Pro has appeared on Geekbench as “vivo vivo 1818”. It scored 2382 and 6479 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the V15 Pro is powered by SM6150 SoC which is a code-name for Snapdragon 675. The chipset is further paired with 6 GB RAM, and the smartphone runs Android Pie which is the latest version of Android.

Well, this Geekbench listing corroborates the previously leaked information of the V15 Pro.

The V15 Pro is rumored to feature a Super AMOLED display along with a triple-camera setup at the back. This triple camera setup will consist of one 48 MP camera, one 8 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera. The smartphone will also have 128 GB of storage onboard.

Rumor mills have it that the V15 Pro is priced below ₹25,000 and its pre-bookings will start in India from February 15.

