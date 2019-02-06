Nokia 8.1 6 GB RAM variant now available in India: Here are the pricing and offer details

HMD launched the Nokia 8.1 in India last year in December. The smartphone initially came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. But last week, HMD launched a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is now available for purchase in the country.

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Nokia 8.1 is priced at ₹29,999 and is available on Amazon India and Nokia India’s website. Apart from more RAM and storage, there’s no difference between both the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants of Nokia 8.1.

The Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC and runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. It has dual cameras – 12 MP and 13 MP – at the back, and a single 20 MP camera on the front. The smartphone has a 6.18-inch display, and it ships with a 3500 mAh battery fueling the entire package.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)

Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters) Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel

Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Nokia 8.1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹26,999

₹26,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Availability: Available on Amazon India, Nokia India’s official website, as well as retail stores across the country.

Nokia 8.1 Offers