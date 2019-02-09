Case maker reveals design of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

Back in late December last year, popular case maker Olixar revealed the design of the Huawei P30 Pro by listing renders of the smartphone on its site. Well now, another popular case maker – Spigen – has shared the renders of both the P30 and P30 Pro on its website showing us what these smartphones might look like.

The images reveal that both the P30 and P30 Pro have a similar design. Both of them flaunt a display having a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The smartphones also have tiny bezels around the display. Having said that, while both these smartphones look almost the same from the front, it’s their back which differentiates them both.

The P30 has a triple-camera setup on the back placed in the top-left corner with LED flash below it, whereas, the P30 Pro has a quad-camera setup on its back with the LED flash on the right side.

These images of both the P30 and P30 Pro are in line with the images and renders that have leaked before.

That being said, the images of both the P30 and P30 Pro have the date March 28 on the lockscreen which could be a hint at the launch date of these smartphones. Huawei recently confirmed that it will launch the P30 series smartphones in end-March at an event in Paris, so a March 28 launch is plausible.

Source 1, 2 | Via