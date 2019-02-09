OPPO F11 Pro render leaks online, 32 MP selfie camera and 48 MP rear camera in tow

Vivo is all set to launch the V15 Pro in India on February 20 with a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and a 48 MP rear camera. Well, according to the latest report, Vivo’s sibling OPPO too will launch a smartphone – the F11 Pro – in India with a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and a 48 MP rear camera.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the F11 Pro will feature a 32 MP selfie camera that will pop-up from the top of the phone. At the back, the phone will have a dual-camera setup which will include one 48 MP camera.

Render of the OPPO F11 Pro has also leaked which shows us what the smartphone will look like. The F11 Pro has an almost bezel-less design and doesn’t have any notch because the selfie camera is located on the top of the phone.

The dual-camera setup on the back of the phone is placed in the center. Below this camera setup is the fingerprint scanner. The render also reveals that the F11 Pro will be available in gradient color design.

The render also has text above it which not only confirms the presence of 48 MP rear camera on the phone, but also hints at the phone having an impressive low-light capability for portrait shots.

The report also states that the F11 Pro will launch in India in the first week of March and will come with a high-end MediaTek chip, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

Expect to know more about the OPPO F11 Pro in the coming weeks.