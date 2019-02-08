Vivo V15 Pro specs, price leak ahead of February 20 India launch

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch the V15 Pro on February 20 in India. And while the company has already revealed the design of the smartphone in addition to some of its features, there’s no word from this BBK Electronics-owned brand about the phone’s price, because hey, that’s what we have the launch event for. However, thanks to an industry tipster, we know how much the V15 Pro might cost.

According to teenage Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo V15 Pro will cost ₹33,000 in India. Ishan claims to have received this information from an anonymous source, but also adds that the smartphone will likely be sold for under ₹33,000. However, do note that this price is for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the V15 Pro, so if there are other variants that come with more or less RAM/storage, the price will vary.

Previously leaked information stated that the V15 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and come with a triple-camera setup at the back which will be a combination of 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP cameras. The presence of 48 MP camera is already confirmed, but there’s no confirmation on the MP count of the other two cameras.

What we haven’t heard about until now is the screen and battery size on the V15 Pro. But, if the information leaked by Ishan is to be believed, the V15 Pro will sport a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED Ultra FullView Display which will be kept on by a 3700 mAh battery having support for Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED Ultra FullView

6.39-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED Ultra FullView Rear Camera: 48 MP (confirmed) + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

48 MP (confirmed) + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP (confirmed)

32 MP (confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner (confirmed)

In-display Fingerprint Scanner (confirmed) Battery: 3700 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo V15 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹33,000 (unconfirmed)

₹33,000 (unconfirmed) Availability: To be sold through Amazon India