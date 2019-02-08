Vivo V15 Pro confirmed to feature 48 MP rear camera

Yesterday Vivo confirmed that it’s launching the V15 Pro smartphone in India on February 20. In addition to that, the company also confirmed that the smartphone will come with 32 MP selfie camera along with triple cameras at the back. Rumor mills had it that one of these triple cameras would be a 48 MP snapper. Well now, we have confirmation that the V15 Pro will feature a 48 MP camera at the back.

Amazon India has set up a landing page on its website for the Vivo V15 Pro. The page shows off features like the 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner on the V15 Pro. But in addition to that, it also confirms the presence of a 48 MP rear camera on the phone.

That said, do note that the photos captured with the 48 MP camera on the V15 Pro will have a resolution of 12 MP. Information about the rest of the cameras in this setup is currently unknown, but these are said to be 8 MP and 5 MP snappers.

Leaked specifications suggest that the Vivo V15 Pro would come with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and a Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is also rumored to be priced around the ₹30,000 mark in India.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Display: Super AMOLED

Super AMOLED Rear Camera: 48 MP (confirmed) + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

48 MP (confirmed) + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP (confirmed)

32 MP (confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner (confirmed)