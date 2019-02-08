Moto G7 series smartphones announced: Here are all the specifications, price, and availability details

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Moto G6 series smartphones last year at an event in April. And, the company has now announced the Moto G7 series smartphones, again at an event in Brazil. However, unlike last year, this year’s Moto G series includes four smartphones – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and the Moto G7 Power. Previous Moto G series smartphones didn’t include the Power variant, so that’s a new addition. Let’s take a look at what this year’s Moto G smartphones have on offer.

Motorola Moto G7

The Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 Max Vision Display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch. The display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. The back of the smartphone is also covered with Gorilla Glass and has a 3D contour design.

Under the hood, the Moto G7 has a Snapdragon 632 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android Pie and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage. The Moto G7 has dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back. The former is the primary camera, whereas the latter is a depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G7 also has a fingerprint scanner on its back along with Motorola’s bat-wing logo atop. The smartphone comes with water repellent P2i nano-coating and packs a 3000 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charging.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

The Moto G7 Plus is the most powerful smartphone in the Moto G7 series. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, but the RAM count remains the same as Moto G7 – 4 GB. It also has the same display as the Moto G7, and so is the battery. However, the battery on the Moto G7 Plus supports 17W TurboPower charging as opposed to 15W on Moto G7.

For photography, the Moto G7 Plus has 16 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back and a 12 MP camera on the front. Rest of the features remain the same as the Moto G7.

Motorola Moto G7 Play

The Moto G7 Play, like the Moto G7, is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC, but it’s paired with 2 GB RAM. Besides, the Moto G7 Play also comes with a smaller 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. The notch on the G7 Play is also wider than the notch on G7 and G7 Plus.

Battery size on the Moto G7 Play remains the same as G7 and G7 Plus, but it only supports 10W charging which is the slowest in the G7 series.

Moreover, while the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus come with dual rear cameras, the Moto G7 Play only comes with a single rear camera – 13 MP. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera which is accompanied by an LED flash. The Moto G7 Play is the only smartphone in G7 series to have an LED flash on the front.

The Moto G7 Play is also made up of plastic, unlike the G7 and G7 Plus that come with glass back.

Motorola Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display and is powered by Snapdragon 632 which is mated to 3 GB RAM. The G7 Power, like the G7 Play, has a single camera at the back. However, while the G7 Play comes with a 13 MP rear cameras, the G7 Power comes with a 12 MP rear camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The back of the Moto G7 Power is made of polymer glass, and, there’s also a fingerprint scanner below the camera module.

Having said that, the Moto G7 Power ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is its biggest highlight.

Motorola Moto G7 Series Specifications

Specs Moto G7 Moto G7 Plus Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power CPU 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM 4 GB 4 GB 2 GB 3 GB GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 509 Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Operating System Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision Display with Gorilla Glass 3 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision Display with Gorilla Glass 3 5.7-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision Display with Gorilla Glass 3 6.2-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision Display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera 12 MP (f/1.8, 1.25 μm) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with PDAF, Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, RAW support, Manual Mode and LED flash 16 MP (f/1.7, 1.22 μm) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with PDAF, Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, RAW support, Manual Mode and Dual CCT LED flash 13 MP (f/2.0, 1.12 μm) with Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, RAW support, Manual Mode and LED flash 12 MP (f/2.0, 1.25 μm) with PDAF, Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, RAW support, Manual Mode and LED flash Front Camera 8 MP (1.12 μm) with Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Group Selfie and Screen flash 12 MP (1.25 μm) with Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Group Selfie and Screen flash 8 MP (f/2.2, 1.12 μm) with Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Group Selfie and LED flash 8 MP (f/2.2, 1.12 μm) with Auto HDR, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Group Selfie and Screen flash Internal Storage 64 GB 64 GB 32 GB 32 GB External Storage Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM Single Dual (depending on market) Single Single Connectivity 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Audio, Water repellent P2i nano-coating Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Audio, Water repellent P2i nano-coating Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Water repellent P2i nano-coating Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Water repellent P2i nano-coating Colors Ceramic Black, Clear White Deep Indigo, Viva Red Deep Indigo, Starry Black Marine Blue Battery 3000 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging 3000 mAh with 17W TurboPower charging 3000 mAh with 10W charging 5000 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging

Motorola Moto G7 Series Price and Availability

Price of Moto G7: Starts at $299 (around ₹21,300)

Starts at $299 (around ₹21,300) Availability of Moto G7: Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will also roll out in countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America in the coming month.

Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will also roll out in countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America in the coming month. Price of Moto G7 Plus: €299.99 (around ₹24,250)

€299.99 (around ₹24,250) Availability of Moto G7 Plus: Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will also roll out in Australia and countries of Latin America in the coming months.

Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will also roll out in Australia and countries of Latin America in the coming months. Price of Moto G7 Play: Starts at $199 (around ₹14,200)

Starts at $199 (around ₹14,200) Availability of Moto G7 Play: Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will also roll out in countries of Latin America and North America in the coming month.

Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will also roll out in countries of Latin America and North America in the coming month. Price of Moto G7 Power: $249 (around ₹17,750)

$249 (around ₹17,750) Availability of Moto G7 Power: Available in Brazil and Mexico. To be available from mid-February in Europe. Will be available in India in the coming weeks, and in countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America in the coming month.

Source