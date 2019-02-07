Nokia 9 PureView leaked press render shows off in-display fingerprint scanner and five rear cameras

HMD Global has scheduled its MWC event on February 24 where it’s likely to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView – world’s first smartphone with five rear cameras. Thanks to previously leaked renders, we already have a pretty good idea of what this phone will look like. But now, a press render of the Nokia 9 PureView has leaked which corroborates previously leaked renders.

This press render shows the penta-camera setup on the back of the Nokia 9 PureView. These cameras are arranged in a hexagonal layout and are accompanied by an LED flash and a sensor. There’s also a ZEISS branding which confirms these cameras will come with ZEISS optics.

Below these five cameras is the Nokia logo, and further down below is the Android One branding.

On the front, you see what’s said to be a 5.99-inch 2K display having an aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezels above and below the display are thick though for 2019. That said, you can also see there’s a selfie camera above the display to the right side of the earpiece with Nokia branding.

This render also re-confirms the presence of in-display fingerprint scanner on the Nokia 9 PureView as it has a fingerprint icon on the lock screen where you will have to place your finger to unlock the phone. Apart from this, there’s nothing new in terms of design here.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging

More leaks about the Nokia 9 PureView are expected to pour over on the Internet in the coming days.

