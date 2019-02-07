Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specs leak online, expected to launch alongside Galaxy S10

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 series smartphones on February 20. But alongside them, Samsung might also unveil the Galaxy Watch Active; specifications of which have leaked online.

Specifications of the Galaxy Watch Active have been leaked by the folks over at XDA. According to XDA, the Galaxy Watch Active will carry model number SM-R500. It is powered by the company’s homegrown Exynos 9110 (same chip that powers last year’s Galaxy Watch) and runs Tizen 4.0.0.3.

The Galaxy Watch Active features a 1.3-inch circular always-on colored display that has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and a pixel density of 318 dpi. It has a heart-rate monitor and comes with features like GPS and NFC. The smartwatch also has a speaker and a microphone and supports LTE, which means you may be able to make phone calls using the smartwatch if it also comes with eSIM technology.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch Active reveal it will have two buttons on its right side which will serve as the back and menu buttons. The smartwatch will be offered in at least four colors and will ship with a 230 mAh battery. Well, if this is the smaller version of the Galaxy Watch Active, the bigger version may actually pack a bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Specifications [Expected]

