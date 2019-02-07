Leaked live image confirms in-display fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10+

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series smartphones are all set to be unveiled on February 20, and, as we inch closer to its launch, we hear something new about these smartphones. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are long rumored to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, but, a recently leaked live image of the S10+ puts those rumors to rest.

A live image (attached above) of the Galaxy S10+ that has leaked out of Saudi Arabia confirms the presence of in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. You can see the fingerprint icon on the lock screen of the Galaxy S10+ which is an indication of the S10+ having an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This icon is where you will have to place your finger (thumb, to be more accurate) to unlock the Galaxy S10+.

Well, in addition to the in-display fingerprint scanner, this live image also shows the S10+ with dual cameras in the top-right corner as well as the earpiece placed along the edge of the minuscule top bezel.

The same source who leaked the image of the S10+ showing the front side also leaked an image (attached above) showing the back side of the phone. The image reveals that the Galaxy S10+ has a glass back which isn’t anything new. The back of the S10+ is also home to triple cameras that are placed horizontally in the center. These cameras are accompanied by a heart-rate sensor and an LED flash.

As we move closer to the February 20 unveiling of the Galaxy S10 smartphones, we will come across more leaks of these smartphones revealing new information.

