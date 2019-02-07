How to show battery percentage in the status bar on OnePlus 6T [Guide]

Most Android phones don’t always show the battery percentage in the status bar. Phones like OnePlus 6T offers stock-based Android and it has the same animated battery icon without the percentage. OnePlus 6T is the latest flagship smartphone from the company featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. In this guide, we will show you how to show battery percentage in the status bar on OnePlus 6T.

Show battery percentage in the status bar on OnePlus 6T

The battery percentage is not enabled by default, you have to turn it on from the Battery settings. To view the battery percentage in the status bar right next to the battery icon, go to Settings -> Display -> Status bar and enable the slider Show battery percentage.

Check the status bar and you will see the remaining battery percentage near the battery icon.

The style of the battery can also be changed if you don’t like the percentage on the side of the battery icon. You can change the Battery Style by choosing from the given options when you tap on it. Either you want the percentage next to the battery icon or inside the icon.

Aside from viewing the battery percentage, the status bar can also show you the network speed. Add the network speed indicator in the same settings menu, just hit the slider named Display network speed.

