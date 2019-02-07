Leaked image shows off Galaxy S10+ wirelessly charging Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ which will be unveiled on February 20 are reported to come with reverse wireless charging feature that would let you charge other devices wirelessly using the S10/S10+. Well, a recently leaked image lends credence to those reports as it shows off reverse wireless charging in action on the Galaxy S10+.

Leaked image of a marketing material shows the Galaxy S10+ with the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Buds atop. The Galaxy Buds are placed in their case and are charging wirelessly through the Galaxy S10+. How do we know these Galaxy Buds are charging wirelessly? Well, look closely at the image and see that the LED lights have turned green. These indicate that the Galaxy Buds are charging wirelessly through the Galaxy S10+.

Samsung will reportedly launch these Galaxy Buds at its February 20 event alongside the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e with a price tag of €149 (around $170/₹12,100).

The reverse wireless charging feature on the Galaxy S10 and S10+ is reportedly called Powershare. However, Samsung won’t be the first to launch phones with reverse wireless charging. Huawei already did that with its Mate 20 Pro last year.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will come with triple rear cameras and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S10 series in India on March 6 with sales commencing from March 15.

The Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ will reportedly start at ₹50,000, ₹65,000, and ₹75,000 respectively in India.

Source