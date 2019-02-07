Vivo confirms February 20 India launch of V15 Pro, reveals design in a teaser video

Earlier last week, Vivo announced that it would be launching a new smartphone in India on February 20 with a pop-up selfie camera. But, at that time, the company didn’t reveal the name or any other details of this smartphone. While rumor mills had it that this would be the V15 Pro, Vivo has finally put all those speculations to rest by confirming that it’s indeed going to launch the V15 Pro in India on February 20.

Vivo India has shared a teaser video on Twitter with the caption “All attention on the world’s first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera of #VivoV15Pro. Popping on 20th February.” The video also reveals the V15 Pro in its entirety, and, what we are looking at is in line with previously leaked images.

All attention on the world's first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera of #VivoV15Pro. Popping on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/H1qpyeZ116 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 7, 2019

The V15 Pro has an all-screen display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It doesn’t have a display notch because the selfie camera pops up from the top. Vivo confirms that this is a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo also confirms that the V15 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup at the back, but doesn’t reveal any details about it. However, previously leaked information suggests that this setup is a combination of 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP cameras. These rear cameras also come with AI-based features.

The video shared by Vivo also reveals that the back of the V15 Pro has a pattern underneath what looks like glass.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Display: Super AMOLED

Super AMOLED Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP (confirmed)

32 MP (confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner (confirmed)

The V15 Pro is reported to sell for around ₹30,000 in India.