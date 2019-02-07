Huawei P30 series smartphones to be unveiled next month in Paris

Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei announced its P20 series smartphones last year in late March at an event in Paris. Well, the company has now confirmed that this year’s P series smartphones will also be unveiled around the same period.

In a press note shared with a Polish website, Huawei confirmed that it will unveil the P30 series smartphones at the end of March at an event in Paris. While Huawei didn’t reveal the exact date, it’s safe to say that the smartphones will be unveiled between March 25 and 30.

Huawei also didn’t reveal how many smartphones will it launch under the P30 series, but, considering Huawei launched three smartphones under the P20 series last year, we can expect the company to do the same this year as well.

That said, in addition to confirming the end-March unveiling of the P30 series, Huawei also confirmed that it would double its staff in Poland by hiring 100 new employees.

Press renders of the Huawei P30 (refer images above) leaked earlier last month revealed what the smartphone would look like. The renders also confirmed that the P30 would feature a waterdrop-shaped notch as opposed to the OnePlus 6-like notch on its predecessor.

The P30 will also feature a triple-camera setup at the back which is rumored to include one 40 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, it is said to have a 24 MP camera on the front.

We are more than a month away from the unveiling of the P30 series smartphones, so you can expect to hear a lot more about them in the coming weeks.