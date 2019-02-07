Sony Xperia XA3 press renders leak online with dual rear cameras and weird looking front

Last year in January, Sony announced the Xperia XA2 smartphone. And now, at its February 25 MWC event, Sony is expected to announce the Xperia XA3 – press renders of which have leaked online showing us what the smartphone will probably look like.

CAD renders of the Xperia XA3 were leaked last year in October by reliable leakster OnLeaks. However, the latest set of press renders that come from yet another reliable source picture the Xperia XA3 a bit differently.

These renders show us that the back of the Xperia XA3 will feature dual cameras placed horizontally in the center, above which will be dual-LED flash. This is in line with the renders leaked by OnLeaks. But, what’s different here is the front fascia of the Xperia XA3.

The renders leaked by OnLeaks revealed thick bezels above and below the display, however, the latest renders show the Xperia XA3 coming with a very thin lower bezel, with the top bezel being quite big. Frankly speaking, this looks weird. Smartphone companies have been trying notches and pop-up cameras and punch-hole displays to minimize the size of the top bezel, but it looks like Sony wants a bigger bezel at the top.

Having said that, the renders also reveal that the phone has a power button, fingerprint scanner, and what’s likely the camera shutter button on the right, with the volume rocker sitting on the left. The top of the phone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, with the bottom having a USB Type-C port flanked by two grilles – one of which is likely houses the primary microphone, with the other housing a speaker.

Sony Xperia XA3 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 SoC

Snapdragon 660 SoC RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2560 x 1080 pixels) 21:9 display

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2560 x 1080 pixels) 21:9 display Rear Camera: 23 MP + 8 MP with dual-LED flash

23 MP + 8 MP with dual-LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery: 3500 mAh

