LG G8 ThinQ will feature a 3D ToF camera on the front

LG will unveil the G8 ThinQ later this month on February 24 at a pre-MWC event in Barcelona, Spain. And, in its usual fashion, the company has started revealing information about its upcoming smartphone in bits and pieces. The first one related to the camera.

LG has confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will feature a 3D ToF (Time-of-Flight) camera on the front. The South Korean tech giant partnered with Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG to bring this tech to the G8 ThinQ.

The ToF camera will make use of infrared light to map objects in 3D both indoors and outdoors, thus offering better AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) experiences than some other 3D technologies.

On the G8 ThinQ, the ToF camera will be used for face recognition which should offer better results than other face unlock features that don’t use any dedicated cameras or sensors for face recognition. Moreover, the ToF camera should also deliver better bokeh in selfies.

Commenting on this announcement, Chang Ma, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company, said, “Keeping in mind LG’s goal to provide real value to its mobile customers, our newest flagship was designed with ToF technology from inception to give users a unique and secure verification system without sacrificing camera capabilities. The LG G8 ThinQ featuring ToF will be the optimal choice for users in search of a premium smartphone that offers unmatched camera capabilities.”

Expect to know more about the G8 ThinQ – both from LG and industry tipsters – in the coming days.