Vodafone launches ₹1999 long-term plan for prepaid customers: Here are all the details

Vodafone launched two long-term plans priced at ₹1499 and ₹1699 for its prepaid customers last month. Well now, Vodafone has launched one more long-term plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹1999.

Vodafone ₹1999 Prepaid Plan Details

Vodafone’s ₹1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of one year, i.e., 365 days. The plan comes with benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, 1.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day which translates to a total of 547.5 GB.

Well, this ₹1999 prepaid plan offers the same benefits as the ₹1499 and ₹1699 plans, except the data. The ₹1499 and ₹1699 plans offer 1 GB of data per day for 365 days, but the ₹1999 plan offers 500 MB more data per day. So, Vodafone prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹1999 plan get a total of 182.5 GB more data during the validity period as compared to the ₹1499 and ₹1699 plans.

At press time, this ₹1999 prepaid plan is currently only available in Kerala circle, but if you live in some other circle and have this plan available, do let us know in the comments section down below.

Vodafone vs. Reliance Jio

Vodafone’s ₹1999 prepaid plan takes on Jio’s ₹1699 plan. Both Vodafone and Jio offer the same benefits, but, Jio users can continue using the Internet at reduced speed for the rest of the day after exhausting their 1.5 GB of high-speed data. Moreover, Jio’s plan also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and more.