This is when Samsung might launch the Galaxy S10 series smartphones in India

Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones this month on 20th. And, while Samsung hasn’t revealed when it’s going to launch the Galaxy S10 series smartphones in India, the latest report states that these 2019 Samsung flagships will make their debut in India exactly a month later – on March 6.

This information comes from 91Mobiles who claim to have received it from a Samsung distributor. According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e will be launched in India on March 6 and will go on sale from March 15.

The report further adds that the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ will start at ₹50,000, ₹65,000, and ₹75,000 respectively. Of course, these are the prices of base variants so you can expect the top-end models to cost more.

Furthermore, the report also claims that the top-end variant of the Galaxy S10+ will come with 12 GB RAM and 1 Terabyte internal storage in India. Moreover, it will also support microSD cards up to 512 GB, thus offering a total of 1.5 Terabyte of storage.

That said, all three of these Galaxy S10 smartphones will come with a hole in the display on the top-right corner which will accommodate the selfie camera (cameras, in case of S10+). At the back, the Galaxy S10e will feature a dual-camera setup whereas the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will feature a triple-camera setup.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, but the Galaxy S10e will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that will be embedded on the power button.

We are exactly two weeks away from the unveiling of the Galaxy S10 series smartphones, so expect to know more about them in the coming days.