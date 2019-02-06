Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets price cut in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India last year in November. The smartphone was launched with a starting price of ₹36,990 in India, and now after more than two months, it has received a price cut in the country.

Samsung launched two variants of the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India – one comes with 6 GB RAM and the other with 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant was launched for ₹36,990 whereas the 8 GB variant was launched for ₹39,990. Well, the price of 6 GB RAM variant is now dropped to ₹30,990, and the price of 8 GB RAM variant is dropped to ₹33,990.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) can be purchased at reduced prices from Samsung India’s website as well as retail stores across the country. However, at press time, Amazon India and Flipkart are selling the 6 and 8 GB RAM variants for ₹33,990 and ₹36,990 respectively.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is the second Samsung smartphone after Galaxy S9+ to receive a price cut in India this week. You can click here to know more about the latest price of Galaxy S9+ in India.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

RAM: 6/8 GB

GPU: Adreno 512

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Always-On Super AMOLED Infinity Display

Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, AR Emoji, AR Stickers

Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink

Battery: 3800 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India and Availability