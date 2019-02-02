Here’s our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S10e – the cheapest phone in the S10 series

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S10 series smartphones this month on 20th at an event in San Francisco. Right since Galaxy S6, Samsung has launched two models of its Galaxy S flagships, but this year, Samsung will break that trend and launch three smartphones instead – the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10e, which was previously said to be called S10 Lite, will be the cheapest in the series, and, its press renders have leaked online giving us our best look yet at it.

Being the cheapest phone in the series, the Galaxy S10e doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will come with. For starters, the Galaxy S10e will come with a flat display, unlike the S10 and S10+ which will come with curved edged displays. These leaked renders confirm that. Furthermore, the Galaxy S10e will have a 5.8-inch display that’s smaller than the 6.1 and 6.4-inch displays on S10 and S10+ respectively. But, the display on the S10e will have a camera cut-out in the top-right corner like its elder brothers.

Round the back, the Galaxy S10e rocks a dual-camera setup as opposed to the triple-camera setup on S10 and S10+. And, while the S10 and S10+ are going to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, the S10e will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that will be embedded on the power button located on the left below the volume rocker.

These renders also reveal a 3.5 mm headphone jack located on the bottom of the Galaxy S10e. Besides, the S10e will also come in at least three colors – Prism Black, Prism Green, and Pearl White. But Samsung might choose to call them something else at the time of launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is reported to ship with a 3100 mAh and a price tag of €749 (around $858/₹61,324).

So, what are your thoughts on the Galaxy S10e? Like its design?

