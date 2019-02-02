Telegram 5.3 update brings in cool chat background customizations for Android and iOS users

Earlier last week, Telegram rolled out update 5.2 that brought in features like undo delete, more granular group permissions, increased group limit, and more. Well now, Telegram has rolled out update 5.3 that brings in some cool chat background customizations.

With update 5.3, Telegram now lets you change the background and add motion and blur effects to it. Once you select a wallpaper, you get two options in the background preview – Blurred and Motion. Selecting the ‘Blurred’ option blurs the background, whereas selecting ‘Motion’ adds a parallax effect.

If you are not happy with the default wallpapers available, you can search the web and choose the one you like. You can enter keywords like nature, travel, food, or anything else to get a wallpaper that matches what you are looking for. You can also search for wallpapers by color.

That said, if you don’t like to have wallpapers as your chat background, you can select any color and have it as your chat background. To make it look good, you can also add patterns to it. You have the option to select the intensity of the pattern. Having said that, you also have the option to pick up a photo from your phone’s gallery and set it as a chat background.

Once you have selected background of your choice, you can enable it on Telegram across all your devices. Not just that, you can also share your backgrounds with others via a link.

If you don’t see these new customization options, make sure you are using version 5.3 of Telegram.

