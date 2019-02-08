LG K12+ specs and render leak online, expected to launch at MWC 2019

LG is going to launch the G8 ThinQ at its MWC 2019 event on February 24. However, the G8 ThinQ may not be the only smartphone that LG will launch at MWC. Alongside it, LG may also launch the K12+; specifications and render of which have leaked online.

The render of the K12+ reveals the smartphone will have a design from 2017 – a tall display with thick bezels above and below it. It will be an entry-level smartphone which will be powered by MediaTek’s MT6762 (Helio P22) SoC coupled with 3 GB RAM.

The smartphone will sport an 18:9 display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The size of the display is unknown, but it’s likely to measure somewhere around 5.6 to 5.8-inch.

The LG K12+ will boot up to Android 8.1 Oreo which was released back in late 2017. Rest of the specifications of the K12+ are currently unknown, but, considering it will succeed last year’s K11+, you can expect it to come with some improvements over the K11+.

The LG K11+ came with 5.3-inch HD display, MediaTek MT6750 SoC, up to 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 13 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and, a 3000 mAh battery to keep the lights on.

