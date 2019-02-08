ASUS ZenFone 6 Pro live images leak online revealing triple rear cameras

Last year, we saw several smartphones coming with triple cameras on the back. However, some brands haven’t jumped onto this bandwagon yet. Taiwan’s ASUS is one of them. But, it seems ASUS might finally join the group this year, with the ZenFone 6 Pro being one of the first ASUS smartphones to rock triple cameras on the back.

Live images of what’s allegedly the ZenFone 6 Pro have leaked online which reveal that the smartphone would come with triple cameras on its back placed in a vertical orientation in the top-left corner. The images also show off the gradient color design of the ZenFone 6 Pro with the back likely covered by glass.

That said, while these images do look legit, the black variant does seem to be a tad different from the rest of the color variants which makes us question the veracity of these images.

Images of retail boxes of the ZenFone 6 Pro have also leaked online which show us the front fascia of the smartphone. As you can see, the smartphone has a tall, notch-less display which means it has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Below the display is the physical home button which likely houses the fingerprint scanner.

Above the display is the earpiece, and to its right is the selfie camera with LED flash. Apart from this, these images don’t reveal anything else. However, we are surprised to see that ASUS didn’t go with a notch for a smartphone it will launch in 2019. But again, these images don’t come directly from ASUS, so take them with a proverbial grain of salt as chances are the actual product may look different.

Source