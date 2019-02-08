ColorOS 6 will bring in app drawer to OPPO and Realme smartphones

If you use an OPPO or Realme smartphone, you must be aware that the version of ColorOS which runs on these smartphones doesn’t have an app drawer. Well, that should change soon as the next version of ColorOS will bring in the app drawer.

Realme in a post on its forums has confirmed that ColorOS 6 will bring in the app drawer. This is great news for those who don’t like to use their smartphones without an app drawer and resort to third-party launchers just to get an app drawer on their smartphone. Some even argue that the lack of an app drawer on an Android device makes it feel like an iOS device, and that’s true to some extent.

Having said that, ColorOS 6 will not impose the app drawer on you, as the company will provide an option in the Settings menu to enable it manually. After all, there are many Android users who like to use their devices without an app drawer.

ColorOS 6 is yet to roll out to any smartphone, but when it does, it will be rolled out to both OPPO and Realme smartphones. After all, Realme made its debut as an online-only OPPO sub-brand.

You can click here to read the entire post where Realme has answered some other most commonly asked questions.

Do you own any OPPO or Realme smartphone? Do you prefer using it with an app drawer?