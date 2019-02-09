Nokia 9 PureView live images leak online showing the penta-camera setup in full glory

Two days ago, we saw a leaked press render of the Nokia 9 PureView giving us a clear look at the front and back of the phone. Well now, we are looking at the live images of the Nokia 9 PureView that have leaked online.

These live images of the Nokia 9 PureView corroborate previously leaked renders. The smartphone has a tall, notch-less display on the front with thick bezels above and below it. The top bezel has the selfie camera on the right side of the earpiece along with the Nokia branding.

The back of the Nokia 9 PureView is likely covered with glass. It also has the five rear cameras arranged in a hexagonal setup. However, what’s missing is the ZEISS branding between the top and middle camera, as well as Nokia and Android One moniker.

The Nokia 9 PureView is likely to go official on February 24 and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which could be a downer for many. The chipset will be paired with 6 GB RAM, and the smartphone will flaunt a 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay on the front.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging

We are more than two weeks away from the launch of Nokia 9 PureView, so expect the entire specs sheet of Nokia 9 PureView to leak online in the next few days.

Source